drivers-license-services-down-through-the-nation,-which-include-tennessee

Tennessee driver’s license amenities and county clerk places of work are not able to issue licenses this afternoon thanks to nationwide technologies problems.

The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators verified its community, used by motor auto companies across the U.S., knowledgeable an outage starting at one: 30 p.m. Japanese time and continuing intermittently.

“AAMVA is actively doing work to restore secure connectivity and will perform a full analysis to ascertain the root result in of the outage,” according to the statement.

No approximated time was specified for the program to be back up and managing.

This is the fourth outage to have an affect on Tennessee license services considering the fact that Oct. The past countrywide outage tied to the American Administration of Motor Automobile Directors happened in January.

The outage has prevented most states from issuing or renewing driver’s licenses or issuing titles.

The outage was because of to “a failure at the both the main and secondary community locations,” according to the AAMVA statement.

