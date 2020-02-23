[driving-belk,-missouri-picks-up-earn-above-utah]

With Utah setting up pitcher David Watson throwing a one-two-three first inning, it appeared like Missouri was likely to have a hard time scoring for the next day in a row.

So it was a bit of a surprise when Missouri’s 1st batter of the 2nd inning, Peter Zimmermann, strike a dwelling run to set Missouri up 1-. As the cherry on leading, Brandt Belk included a solo property operate to increase Missouri’s lead to two-. At the rear of individuals two bombs, Missouri beat Utah three-two Saturday in its 2nd match in the Kleberg Bank University Basic.

The Utes arrived inside 1 of the Tigers when Vinny Zavolta doubled to rating Zack Moeller in the fourth inning, but remaining their sport-tying operate stranded on 2nd.

The Tigers held their direct until the fifth inning when Jayden Kiernan strike a ground ball up the middle of the field to rating Tyler Thompson and tie the video game 2-two.

Missouri scored the match-winning run in the sixth inning when Belk hit a sacrifice fly to score Chad McDaniel.

Utah experienced a runner on second foundation with a single out two times, but failed to score.

“I imagined we did a superior career,” Missouri mentor Steve Bieser said in a news release. “There’s normally items early in the season that you appear at and can get much better at. It was a great workforce get. We took care of company when we had to right now.”

Konnor Ash received the gain for Missouri and had a occupation-substantial 9 strikeouts. The junior set his earlier career finest previous Saturday against Jacksonville State with six strikeouts. Ash also pitched in a vocation-superior amount of innings Saturday, generating it as a result of seven frames. He set his prior job large final Saturday when he pitched 5 innings.

Lukas Veinbergs relieved Ash in the eighth inning and threw a great body.

Trey Dillard came out in the ninth and acquired the save for the Tigers. It was his very first this season and the 2nd of his profession.

“Konnor was potent,” Bieser mentioned. “He got us into that space of that ballgame that we necessary him to. Then we had Lukas as the setup gentleman and Trey as the closer. That was the sport prepare likely into today. They all arrived in and did a fantastic position.”

Missouri’s offense was led by Belk, who had his 2nd multi-hit match of the period. He also extended his hitting streak to four video games, likely two-for-4 on the working day. Zimmermann also went 2-for-four.

Missouri (three-two) performs its past sport in the Kleberg Financial institution School Basic towards Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (-four) at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Whataburger Industry in Corpus Christi, Texas.