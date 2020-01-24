Driving on the red line? Here is your playlist

Everything in life gets better when a playlist is attached and life in Boston offers many possibilities. With that in mind, we present our first custom playlist, designed as a Red Line soundtrack. Because the construction on the line now runs through Easter, we could have filled this list with songs about delays and waiting – but we also wanted some cheerful things, so we recorded a few songs about specific stops and destinations.

ZZ Top, “Wait for the bus”: With construction planned until April, this is likely to be the theme song of the Red Line at the weekend – the chorus of “Have mercy!” Can be more appropriate? (As everyone who listens to classic-rock radio knows, it goes straight into “Jesus Just Left Chicago” – which has nothing to do with the Red Line, but we had to let it in).

Patti page, “Detour”: Speaking of the Red Line construction, it was enough to remind us of this vintage pop song that our parents used to play. We will admit that the original text of “Detour, there is a muddy road ahead” scans better than: “Detour, a cargo construction is coming.”

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, “The Waiting”: One more for everyone who was stuck in the construction delays. Things may go a little faster than Petty has – “You get a garden every day” – but it may not feel that way.

David Bowie, “Station to Station”: Your afternoon ride will no doubt feel less epic than Bowie’s story about the mythical journey of the Thin White Duke. But we all need a bit of grandeur in our lives – and besides, the song takes exactly 10 minutes, which is about the time it takes to get from Central to Harvard Square during rush hour.

Weezer, “Beverly Hills”: The song may be about California, but Weezer leader Rivers Cuomo earned his undergraduate degree in English and made Phi Beta Kappa at Harvard when he wrote it. This song was even at the top of the charts when he graduated in June 2006 – so who knows he might even be on the red line when he wrote it.

The Pixies, “U Mass”: They wrote about those in Amherst (which leader Black Francis visited when he was Charles Thompson), but which school would not like to claim a decadent anthem like this? Rest assured, we will not quote the texts, but Francis had some interesting theories about what those students did in the name of education.

Loudon Wainwright III, “Central Square Song”: This biting song, written in 1969, caught a piece of lifelike Cambridge: while waiting for a bus, the singer meets a few local street characters who are drunk and crazy, but wildly in love; and he greets them as they falter. Residents of that neighborhood will recognize that things have not changed much.

Willie Alexander, “Mass. Ave. “: Local rock godfather Alexander – who turned 77 this month and still plays strong – probably has more local color in his songs than anyone else. This primeval rocker from the late 70s celebrates the local Bohemia, controls the Cantab on Central Square and points out that “you could meet an old friend, or run away from a ghost on Mass. Ave.”