Drone sighting disrupts air traffic at Madrid – Boston Herald airport

MADRID (AP) – Madrid’s international airport was closed for more than an hour on Monday due to reported drone sightings, the authorities in Spain said.

The airport manager, AENA, tweeted that 26 flights had been diverted to other airports by the time the air traffic restrictions were lifted at 2.15 p.m. (1315 GMT). It said a security committee was set up to study the incident.

The Ministry of Transport announced the closure of the airspace around Adolfo Suárez-Barajas airport in Madrid after Enaire, the Spanish air navigation authority, reported the possible presence of drones in the area.

Spain’s Civil Guard said an investigation was opened after two pilots reported having seen drones near the airport, just to the east of the city center.

Enaire, who has activated a special procedure to stop landings and takeoffs and divert flights to other airports, warned in a tweet: “A drone is not a toy, it is an airplane.”

With an average of 1200 flights per day, Adolfo Suárez-Barajas International Airport in north-east Madrid is the one with the most traffic in Spain and one of the busiest in Europe. Nearly 62 million passengers passed through the airport last year, AENA said.

By the end of 2018, more than 140,000 travelers were stranded or delayed after dozens of drone sightings closed London’s Gatwick Airport, Britain’s second busiest, for parts of three consecutive days.