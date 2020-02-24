drone-video-appears-to-present-person-harassing-manatee-around-gandy-bridge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A drone video posted to See By means of Canoe’s Facebook webpage appears to show an unknown guy on a boat harassing a manatee, which is equally a point out and federal offense.

The video clip exhibits a guy in a purple jacket take a pole of some sort and use it to scratch or poke at a manatee, scaring it and various other manatees around the boat.

“After the boater startled the manatees, the big aggregation of manatees left the area they had been resting in just times just before. Most of them inevitably came back again,” See By Canoe reported in its Facebook post.

eight On Your Aspect has discovered the incident transpired in the vicinity of the Gandy Bridge on the Weedon Island aspect.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed it is investigating and said it will offer supplemental info as it becomes obtainable.

Manatees are protected less than federal law by the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 and the Endangered Species Act of 1973. The animal is also safeguarded less than state law by the Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act of 1978.

That act states, “It is illegal for any human being, at any time, intentionally or negligently, to annoy, molest, harass or disturb any manatee.”

Any person convicted of violating the condition regulation faces a achievable highest fine of $500 and/or imprisonment for up to 60 times. Conviction on the federal stage is punishable by a great of up to $50,000 and/or a yr in prison.

You can master much more about securely viewing manatees on the FWC website. Facts for boats, individual watercraft and paddle-sport operators is also out there.

Violations can be reported on the internet or by calling 888-404-FWCC. Cellphone customers can also phone *FWC, 3FWC or send out a text to [email protected]

Hottest WFLA+ HEADLINES: