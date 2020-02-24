drop-catches-fireplace-in-close-proximity-to-central-fresno-dwelling,-apartment

KFSN
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Investigators are functioning to determine what sparked a get rid of hearth that brought flames dangerously close to a nearby residence and apartment in central Fresno.
The blaze was described just soon after 2: 30 a.m. on Diana near Belmont Avenue.
Fire crews arrived and rapidly attacked the flames to reduce spreading to an adjacent apartment and a boarded-up residence.
People from the apartment were ready to get out properly.
The fireplace was contained to the outbuilding. The cause is however less than investigation.
