Drop the hammer | Memo of talking points

We have always known that it is not Trump who is being tried in this exercise in the Senate, but the Senate itself and in particular its Republican members. The past few hours have seen their condemnation clearer than I ever imagined. The news recently announced that Senator Murkowski was voting for no witnesses.

This was accompanied by a wave of new statements by Republican senators explaining or justifying their votes. Last night, retired Senator Alexander Alexander said that all of the charges against the president have been proven. But they were only “inappropriate”, neither false nor impenetrable. Senator Sasse told reporters that Alexander had spoken for him and other senators. A few moments ago, Senator Rubio seemed to admit that the charges were not only proven, but that they were in fact impenetrable but that it was always better not to condemn. “It is not because the actions meet a standard of indictment that it is in the best interest of the country to remove a president from office.”

Murkowski’s statement was the most comical. She announced that she had decided there could not be a fair trial, so she just gave up. “I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate. I do not think that continuing this process will change anything. It is sad for me to admit that, as an institution, Congress has failed. “

We can and must criticize these excuses. But what is important to see is how difficult it is for Republican senators to justify and explain their decision, not only on the final verdict, but even on the holding of a real trial. These are bad explanations but their wickedness is underlined by their complexity. When you support this well, we knew he did and that’s why we approved the refusal to testify and then agreed not to even hold a trial because even though we knew he had done, it seemed like a bad idea to remove him from office. If that is your argument, you lose.

Figures are also essential. The vote appears to be 51 to 49. If only one Republican senator had changed the vote, it would have been 50 to 50. Chief Justice Roberts would have voted decisively. Many assume that Roberts supported the majority of the GOP. And they may be right. But he could have voted for witnesses.

The simple fact is that each Republican senator individually (including Gardner, Ernst, McSally, Tillis, Purdue, et al.) Had the power to open the door to witnesses and each chose a vote that excluded him. Everyone is individually responsible for closing the trial, although many or most of the Republican senators claim that the charges against the president have been proven.

How damaging is an electoral argument? Polls indicate that up to 70% of the public wanted witnesses and a proper trial. But the real thing for me is how hard these senators, even those who are not re-eligible, find it difficult to justify or explain the vote. Even today. It means weakness and vulnerability.