[DROPKICK MURPHYS And RANCID Announce Co-Headlining ‘Boston To Berkeley II’ North American Tour]

This May well, DROPKICK MURPHYS and RANCID will strike the street with each other for the initial time due to the fact 2017, for the co-headlining “Boston To Berkeley II” tour with unique guest Jesse Ahern supporting. As was the circumstance on the unique “From Boston To Berkeley” run in 2017, the last band of the night will differ by day, with either DROPKICK MURPHYS or RANCID as the closing act.

RANCID and DROPKICK MURPHYS have a long and vital heritage alongside one another. Back again in 1997, RANCID‘s Lars Frederiksen arrived throughout a duplicate of DROPKICK MURPHYS‘ initial EP at a friend’s home. He turned it above to his bandmate and Hellcat Data president Tim Armstrong, who promptly snatched up the band for his new label.

DROPKICK MURPHYS founder Ken Casey reported: “We are excited to crew up with our outdated mates RANCID again for the next edition of the ‘Boston To Berkeley’ tour!”

Frederiksen claimed: “Searching ahead to having out with the DROPKICK MURPHYS once again for the 2nd version of our ‘Boston To Berkeley’ tour in Might. This is one particular you is not going to wanna overlook.”

Tour dates:

May 03 – Concord, NC @ Epicenter +

May possibly 04 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Stay! Might 05 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

May well 06 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium Might 08 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville +

Could 10 – Houston, TX @ Revention Songs Centre May possibly 11 – Austin, TX @ The Garden at the Long Center May well 12 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Avenue Amphitheater Might 13 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Manufacturing facility May 15 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Live performance Cove at Harrah’s Council Bluffs Might 16 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s May perhaps 17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Artwork + New music Festival +

May possibly 18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena

Could 20 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

May 21 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

May possibly 22 – Laval, QC @ Position Bell

Might 23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun On line casino

May well 24 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

+ Pageant date (no Gerry Cinnamon or Jesse Ahearn)

With Gerry Cinnamon