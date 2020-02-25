dropped-nashville:-entertainment-choices-abound-at-tennessee-condition-fairgrounds-coliseum

Shut

Autoplay Demonstrate Thumbnails Clearly show Captions Last SlideNext Slide

The Tennessee Point out Fairgrounds Coliseum was developed in 1925 and served as just one of the city’s most versatile amusement venues till it burned down.

The brick-and-steel structure survived the 1965 Tennessee Point out Truthful hearth, but burned down in 1970. It was not rebuilt.

The coliseum was located on the campus of what is now The Fairgrounds Nashville.

Nashville had other venues in the same time body, but the huge assortment of amusement that arrived to the Fairgrounds Coliseum designed it exceptional.

The Fairgrounds Coliseum, built at a expense of $150,000, served as host to these gatherings as the Al Menah Temple Shrine Circus, the Loretta Lynn Rodeo and the yearly United Cerebral Palsy Telethon, that includes this kind of stars as Frankie Avalon, The Jordanaires and many other individuals.

Like the city’s other venues at the time, Fairgrounds Coliseum experienced loads of musical acts such as Jerry Lee Lewis in 1958, Hank Williams Jr. in 1964 at a Democratic Party fundraising dinner and Janis Joplin in 1969.

It was one particular of Joplin’s previous performances. She died from a drug overdose considerably less than a year later.

Joplin’s appearance also was one of the last major reveals at the Fairgrounds Coliseum, along with Loretta Lynn’s World Championship Rodeo previously that year.

Some of the coliseum’s before highlights provided a overall performance by the Harlem RoadKings basketball staff led by previous Harlem Globetrotter Goose Tatum, the annual Great Lakes of the South Out of doors Display, local amateur boxing matches and weekly experienced wrestling matches place on by famous area promoter Nick Gulas.

► Want to know what’s taking place in Nashville enjoyment now? Indication up for The Decide on, our weekly tunes e-newsletter.

Access Mike Organ at 615-269-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

Read through or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/story/daily life/enjoyment/2020/02/25/nashville-historical past-tennessee-point out-fairgrounds-coliseum/4858272002/