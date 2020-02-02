MIAMI (KWWL) – The drought is over

the Kansas City Chiefs. Fifty years after winning their only super

Bowl titles, the Chiefs knocked San Francisco 31-20 to win Super

Bowl LIV.

Kansas City had to collect from one

Fourth quarter deficit 20-10. They scored a goal for the rear property

when Patrick Mahomes completed a 1-yard touchdown pass for Travis

Kelce to complete an 83 yard ride and cut the deficit to three.

Mahomes then found Damien Williams who was just stretching inside

Pylon for a 5 yard score and a 24-20 lead with 2:44 remaining.

Mahomes threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw a couple

of interceptions that allowed San Francisco to take these 10 points

lead second half.

After the Kansas City Defense forced you

Damien Williams, who saw a drop in sales on the following trip, plunged to 38

Meters for a touchdown that took the game out of reach.

Williams ended with 104 rushes

Meters and a notch.