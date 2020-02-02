MIAMI (KWWL) – The drought is over
the Kansas City Chiefs. Fifty years after winning their only super
Bowl titles, the Chiefs knocked San Francisco 31-20 to win Super
Bowl LIV.
Kansas City had to collect from one
Fourth quarter deficit 20-10. They scored a goal for the rear property
when Patrick Mahomes completed a 1-yard touchdown pass for Travis
Kelce to complete an 83 yard ride and cut the deficit to three.
Mahomes then found Damien Williams who was just stretching inside
Pylon for a 5 yard score and a 24-20 lead with 2:44 remaining.
Mahomes threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw a couple
of interceptions that allowed San Francisco to take these 10 points
lead second half.
After the Kansas City Defense forced you
Damien Williams, who saw a drop in sales on the following trip, plunged to 38
Meters for a touchdown that took the game out of reach.
Williams ended with 104 rushes
Meters and a notch.