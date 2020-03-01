Drought will cause Sonoma County to inflate the Russian river rubber dam early – Up Information Information San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up Information Data SF) – The Sonoma County H2o Company has begun inflating its rubber dam on the Russian River in the vicinity of Forestville in reaction to a month of dry climate, officers reported Friday.

The rubber dam, normally inflated in spring or early summer season when demand from customers for consuming water increases, is now being applied thanks to deficiency of measurable rainfall in February and warm temperatures, along with a greater demand from customers for h2o at a time when That the river is somewhat reduced.

%MINIFYHTMLa870e6f96b3a068001e625e0a72474a411% %MINIFYHTMLa870e6f96b3a068001e625e0a72474a412% An inflatable rubber dam mounted on the Russian river in Sonoma County. (Up News Info)

“When totally inflated, the rubber dam creates a modest puddle of h2o from which Sonoma Drinking water draws h2o for use in 4 infiltration ponds outdoors the stream,” the agency reported in a press launch. “Infiltration ponds assist recharge groundwater, which is filtered normally by way of sand and gravel and sent to Sonoma Drinking water clients.”

The dam is just downstream of the Wohler bridge on the Russian river and navigators are informed that they will have to have around it. General public recreation is not permitted at or near the dam and notices will be posted.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife rules prohibit fishing much less than 250 feet from the upstream and downstream sides of the dam.

“When the rubber dam rises, the lasting fish stairs deliver way for the fish and allow for Sonoma Water to depend the migration of adult salmon and metal heads with its underwater video clip system situated on the fish stairs,” reported the company.

The company gives water to additional than 600,000 inhabitants in components of Sonoma and Marin counties.

© Copyright 2020 Up Information Data Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City Information. All legal rights reserved. This materials can’t be printed, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.