Drowning death of 6-year-old child in Altadena camp triggers legal action and calls for legislative action

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) – Photos and videos of fun and happy 6-year-old Roxie help her parents cope with the pain of her death.

Roxie was attending Summerkids camp in Altadena last June when she drowned in the camp pool.

“Roxie had this incredible energy about him,” said Selena Matyas, Roxie’s mother.

The heartbreaking scene in the hospital where their little girl died is locked in their memories.

“What about all the other babies? If it can happen to Roxie, it can happen to anyone,” said Matyas.

“Children don’t drown. Ultimately, adults are responsible,” said Doug Forbes, Roxie’s father.

Matyas and Forbes said that operators of the Summerkids camp claim that five counselors supervised the pool at the time. They hold the camp responsible for Roxie’s death and are concerned for the safety of the other children.

“What the camp did next was cover the facts and the aftermath of the drowning,” said Forbes.

After launching an investigation, the California Department of Social Services cited Summerkids Camp for operating a daycare center without a license.

In a statement, Summerkids Camp said, “Under California law, organized camps are exempt from certain regulations regarding child care licenses. Address the issue with the appropriate authorities.”

Roxie’s family has filed a complaint.

“We must defend Roxie and the millions of other Roxies in this state who attend camps without proper supervision,” said Matyas.

The family is working with a state legislator on new camp licensing laws.

