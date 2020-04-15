Drug haraday, stunt when plane crashes

Fort Lauderdale, FL [AP] —The Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Haradi loses control of his little plane in 2017 when he has high levels of amphetamines in his system and swoops into the Gulf of Mexico. When I killed, I was doing extreme acrobatics. In the National Road Safety Commission report.

Haraday had amphetamine levels in the blood approximately 10 times the therapeutic level and contained high levels of morphine and antidepressants, which allowed high pitched climbs and sharp turns within 1.5 meters [5 feet] of water. It may damage your judgment. Reported Wednesday, November 7, 2017, crashed off the coast of Florida.

The maneuver put almost twice as much gravity on the plane. This is Icon A5, which Haraday purchased a month ago. On the final manoeuvre, Haraday entered a steep uphill lane, dropping speed to about 85 mph [135 kph]. A propeller-driven plane plunged and crashed into the water. According to reports, 40-year-old Haradei died of blunt trauma and drowning.

The report did not give the last reason for the crash. It will be published soon.

“The NTSB’s report on Roy’s accident yesterday was distressing to our family. It reminded us of the worst day of our lives,” Haraday’s wife Brandi said in a statement Thursday. It was. No one is perfect. Most families struggled with some ability, and our family was no exception. Please do not make assumptions or make decisions. “

About a week before the crash, former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies stars flew under the iconic Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay and posted on social media. “Flying Icon A5 over water is like flying a fighter!”

In 2010, winning eight All-Star and two Cy Young Awards, Halladay sold the perfect game and playoff no pitch. I played Blue Jays from 1998 to 2009 and Phillies from 2010-13. ERA will be 3.38 and will be 203-105. Last year he entered the Hall of Fame.

Harady took off from a lake near his home about 15 minutes before the crash, and last report said he was flying at 11 feet [3.3 meters] above the surface and about 105 miles per hour [170 kilometers] per hour before maneuvering. It is. According to a previous report, he had about 700 hours of flight time since he obtained his pilot’s license in 2013. This included 51 hours of crash with Icon A5 and 14 hours of flight. According to reports, Haraday was treated twice for substance abuse between 2013 and 2015.

Launched in 2014, the A5 is an amphibious aircraft treated like an ATV, one of the weekend recreation gear with folding wings that can be easily towed by a trailer from water to takeoff lakes.

The 55-year-old John Murray Calcow, the man who led the design of the plane, died while flying an A5 over Lake Berriessa, California on May 8, 2017, due to a pilot mistake due to the crash of the NTSB. did.

Because of the crash, Icon gave guidance to the owners two weeks before the Haraday accident, and low altitude flight could be “one of the most rewarding and exciting flights, but that’s Additional considerations. “

Traditional pilot training focused on high altitude flight added, “We can hardly prepare pilots for the unique challenges of low altitude flight.” Icon told NTH that Hallday received the guidance and reviewed it.

There were no indications in the report that Haraday underwent low altitude training.

This story was modified to show that Haraday collided with the Gulf of Mexico rather than the Gulf of Tampa.

