Drummer and songwriter Neil Peart of Rush Dead at the age of 67

Neil Peart, long-time drummer and lyricist of the progressive rock band Rush, died at the age of 67.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

The most memorable aspects of the music of the Canadian power trio Rush included the group’s artistically written songs and their heady, philosophical lyrics. Responsible for both was Neil Peart, whose contributions to the group went far beyond his technical skills as a musician. Rolling Stone reports that Peart died of brain cancer in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday, ending one of the most unique careers in rock history.

Together with bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson, Rush recorded a number of complex, bombastic albums, including the moving images from 1976 [2112] and 1981 [1981]. Some of Peart’s early texts were inspired by Ayn Rand’s writings, and the group’s images often contained forays into science fiction. Peart also worked with author Kevin J. Anderson on a science fiction novel inspired by the band’s album Clockwork Angels.

He announced his retirement from Rush after the band’s 40th anniversary tour ended in August 2015. At the time, he named chronic tendinitis and shoulder and foot injuries that plagued him throughout the tour as reasons for his resignation.

Peart’s life had taken a tragic turn years earlier: his daughter Selena and wife Jackie both died within 10 months in 1997 and 1998. Five years later, Peart published a book about his mourning process – Ghost Rider: Travels on the Healing Road – where, according to an interview with MTV, he broke his silence on the subject.

Despite his decades-long status as a legendary drummer – or perhaps because of it – Peart spoke openly in interviews about the fact that he would have to continue taking lessons throughout his career to improve his craft. “What is a master but a master student?” He said to Rolling Stone Life in 2012.

