Drummer Joey Kramer loses the fight for Aerosmith at Grammys

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer will not be able to play with the band at Grammy events this weekend, a Massachusetts court ruled.

Kramer, a founder and 50-year-old member of the legendary Five, asked for an injunction to force Aerosmith to perform with the band at the 2020 MusiCares Person and at the Grammy Awards.

The drummer is suing six companies that are jointly owned by the five band members for breach of contract. According to a copy of the suit received by CNN, he is accused of being banned from appearing at Aerosmith last spring for “minor injuries”.

Aerosmith’s hits include “Dream On”, “Walk This Way” and “I don’t want to miss anything.”

CNN received a copy of the judicial decision to reject Kramer’s application. It says: “Based on the evidence presented at this stage of the trial, Kramer has not demonstrated that the defendant’s conduct is in breach of the good faith contract and fair treatment.”

In a statement Kramer made to CNN, he said he was “extremely disappointed” but would “respect” the verdict.

“I knew filing a lawsuit was a tough one because the corporate documents did not indicate a trial for a band member who had returned from an injury or illness,” the statement said. “However, the band waited until January 15th to let me know that they would not let me play at the awards ceremony this week. I can hold my head up because I know I’ve done the right thing – to fight for my right to celebrate the success of the band, for which I’ve spent most of my life building. “

His complaint was filed last week. It describes Kramer as a founding member of Aerosmith and the drummer of the group for 50 years.

A temporary drummer is said to have been brought in after Kramer’s injuries prevented him from appearing with the band for some of his “long and lucrative” Deuces Are Wild appearances at the MGM Resorts Park Theater in Las Vegas.

“By autumn 2019, Mr. Kramer was ready and able to return to Aerosmith for the residency from November to December,” the lawsuit said. “Mr. Kramer announced his wish to return and officially volunteered to rehearse with the band and attend the shows.”

According to the lawsuit, some Aerosmith members, through their lawyer, insisted “that Mr. Kramer could not be re-admitted to the band until he showed that he was” able to play at an appropriate level “.”

CNN has asked Aerosmith representatives for comments.

In a statement to People, Aerosmith members Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford responded to the lawsuit.

“Joey Kramer is our brother; His well-being is of paramount importance to us, ”the statement said. “However, in the past 6 months he was not emotionally and physically able to perform with the band. We missed him and encouraged him to play with us again, but apparently he hasn’t felt ready yet. “

The band will be honored on Friday at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year event and perform at the Grammys this weekend.

“The band’s offer to take part in this week’s MusiCares and Grammy celebrations just for photos on the red carpet is appreciated.” When a drummer is on stage at two events to honor our joint musical contributions, it is extremely hurtful for me, ”said Kramer in his statement.