Drunk driver crashes into motorcycle in Penang and kills driver | Malaysia

BUKIT MERTAJAM, June 10 / PRNewswire / – A factory worker was killed and his wife seriously injured after the motorcycle they were driving was hit from behind by a car driven by a man on the north-south expressway 140.2 Drunk northbound. Depart Perai this morning.

In the 5 am crash, Khairizul Mohamad Noor, 39, died on the spot while his wife, Zuriana Hasan, 36, who was seriously injured, was taken to Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) and passed out and in a critical condition Condition was reported.

Seberang Perai Tengah District chief of police, Nik Ros Azhan, Nik Abdul Hamid, said the 34-year-old Perodua Alza driver was detained for investigation and a breath test showed the man was under the influence of alcohol.

“Preliminary investigations showed that the accident occurred in the left lane of the highway when the car crashed into the back of a motorcycle the couple was on. The driver was thrown off the motorcycle and died at the scene due to serious injuries,” he said Bernama here today.

Nik Ros Azhan said the driver of the car, who had not been injured, was also sent to HSJ for a complete blood test.

“The body was also taken to the same hospital for an autopsy before it was given to the family,” he added.

He asked the public or witnesses who saw the crash to report in order to facilitate investigations.

Meanwhile, a victim’s family member, who was in the HSJ’s forensic medicine department and only wanted to be identified as Khairuddin, said the couple was on their way home to Butterworth after dinner with the woman’s two younger siblings.

“Zuriana is still passed out and she doesn’t know that her husband has died, the couple have five children,” he said, adding that Khairizul’s body was buried here at Jalan Hj Mohd Saad Islamic Cemetery. – Bernama