Drunk driver sentenced to 11 years in prison for accident that killed motorcyclist

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – A woman who, according to authorities, has expressed more concerns about her cell phone than a motorcyclist whom she has hit and killed has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

A Superior Court judge convicted 26-year-old Yoanna Aldaz on Thursday after she was convicted of a hit and run injury and did not argue any way to challenge manslaughter while driving she was drunk.

A murder charge was dismissed in exchange for his uncontested plea.

Aldaz admitted to drinking three 24-ounce beers and smoking marijuana before driving a minivan the evening of August 26, 2017, according to court documents.

She and a passenger were driving south on South Union Avenue when she made a dangerous left turn and the vehicle left the roadway and struck a sign in the center median, documents said.

The minivan traveled southeast across the northbound lanes of South Union Avenue and collided with a motorcycle.

Bike driver Frank Richards, 46, was declared dead an hour later at Kern Medical.

Aldaz and the passenger fled the crash. California Highway Patrol investigators located the passenger – who had recently purchased the minivan – by contacting the former owner of the vehicle.

The passenger told investigators where Aldaz lived and they arrested her at her home, according to documents.

Aldaz showed no remorse for the victim, investigators said, but repeatedly asked him for his cell phone and said he wanted to enter Facebook.

His license had been suspended at the time of the accident for a previous conviction for drinking and driving, according to the documents.