Drunk driving The NSW police say a man has driven four times over the legal limit

A driver reached a speed of more than 200 km / h while, according to the police, was more than four times the legal limit for blood alcohol in the north of New South Wales.

The 31-year-old drove a BMW Coupé at 161 km / h in an 80 km / h zone in Rainbow Beach near Kempsey yesterday afternoon, the police said.

The police started a persecution and the driver is said to have exceeded the 200 km / h mark to avoid being arrested.

He evaded the police, but was later arrested after leaving the car and walking across nearby farmland, the police said.

He reportedly returned a breath analysis value of 0.212.

The Taree man has been charged with numerous traffic offenses, including speeding, drunk driving and police evasion.

His driver’s license was suspended, his car confiscated, and the bail refused to appear before the Port Macquarie District Court today.