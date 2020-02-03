Drunk woman resists arrest, bites and kicks officers

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA – A Lancaster woman is indicted after police say she bitten and kicked police officers while opposing the arrest.

According to the Manheim community police, they were called to the Clarion Inn and Suites on Lititz Pike on Saturday, February 1, to investigate a domestic dispute.

During the investigation, 53-year-old Jennifer Jury from Lancaster was heavily intoxicated and caused a disturbance in public.

The police say that they have resisted police officers’ attempts to detain them. The jury kicked an officer between the legs, bit an officer on the neck and kicked four other officers.

As soon as she was in the patrol car, she kept kicking windows and doors.

Jennifer Jury is charged with six police officers ‘severe physical injuries, two prisoners’ physical abuse, public drunkenness and resistance to the arrest.

She was arrested and taken to Lancaster County prison instead of a $ 100,000 bail.

