Dry Dry Pyongsang Kaengsang! (Styled Records)

Limited Edition CD | DL

It is available now

Releasing the Liverpool Liverpool Australian Garage Punk Dress will unravel the same eye-catching concept of Jo Che Che central architecture in North Korea.

The six track EP. The Top Gear showroom made by Pyongan Automotive Works, a vehicle that never appears; Basically a copy of the Mercedes 190E is only available to Kim’s family members, which is a lot of dust, but what does the EP look like?

In short, this is good blood!

The entire E.P. It was built around the base of a simple rock – Ching Rim, a simple but brutally effective guitar and loose-half-winning vocals, reminded me of the late great Jeffrey Lee Pierce, Dry Rich has a real ‘sex beat’ about them, like The tracks, “Hate the Young” and “Pray for the Rain,” walk along the streets of a moving guitar playing with their vibrant, dirty bass lines, and reverberating guitars.

“Insects-O-Korra” is a bug-eye, a wire, an urgent rock, there is real fire in the presentation, from the slow, the humor to the immediate and silent energy.

The “Street Start” with the five different tracks first made me think about the terrible 70 project concepts. Thankfully, this continues to boost the newspaper’s antigen – “Hey Rover” is similarly a serious comedy scandal, as well as “stop it when it comes to cooling off the green driver”! During the BMW Beamer, Day, disturbed BMW drivers will get a blast when the doors are “all set to walk.”

E.I. For the group that previously paid for The Stooges worship, the “Dry Solution” Clear Choice closes with the cover of Pere Ubu Classic. Pere Uber was inspired by Iggy and his children.

You have become one of the “groups” to see drying on the information here. When stocks are over, grab the CD.

Dry Dry Pyongsang Kaengsang!

Dry delivery online

Facebook

Bondockham

Related