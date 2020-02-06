Dry January is a lie and we have statistics to prove it

Giovanna Gomes / Unsplash

Your New Year’s resolution to get well is not supported by statistics.

According to market research firm IRI, we actually bought more beer last month than any other January since 2015. That was one of several … well, not sobering statistics, but fun drinking data collected by Good Beer Hunting.

Other statistics that confirm the idea that we’ll have a drink in the new year:

While sales of non-alcoholic beer increased, it accounted for only 0.4% of total beer sales. Almost all of the growth in this category came from newcomer Heineken 0.0 (who also gave away a ton of products for free).

Hard Seltzer like White Claw and Truly contributed 80% to the growth of the total beer volume

Busch Light, Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing, Twisted Tea and the new product Natural Light Naturdays were awarded for “big leaps in sales”

Beer sales have risen in January since 2017

Good Beer Hunting has also started media coverage of the not so dry month. “Dry January … is an accessible journey that promises conversion and new insights on a schedule that fits seamlessly into the online editorial calendar.”

And while the brewers praised Dry January by releasing more low-alcohol and non-alcoholic beers, others responded by ignoring or mocking the concept.

“We are not sure who came up with the idea of ​​spending their beer without beer in January, but we want to record and say – that sounds terrible,” said the Harpoon Brewery last month and announced the release of a Dry on January Triple IPA (“Contains alcohol” … indeed a whopping 11%).

