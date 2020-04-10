Dryest March Triggers Protection Order: Landscape Irrigation Restrictions – News – The Palm Beach Post

Kimberly Miller @KMillerWeather

Friday

April 10, 2020 at 5:50 p.m.

The South Florida Aqueduct Order includes landscape watering instructions for homeowners who limit watering to two days a week between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

South Florida’s water officials have issued a water protection ordinance after a record-breaking hot March that brought little rain.

The order, which covers 8.1 million people from Orlando to Keys, includes landscape watering instructions for homeowners who limit watering to two days a week between 7 p.m. and 7 in the morning, and ask to use only inches of water per week.

It is based on a year-round irrigation rule adopted in 2010 that allows people to irrigate their lawns two days a week in most counties. Individual municipalities may have their own restrictions.

>> Pandemic Hurricanes Florida: What Can Go Wrong?

Members of the South Florida Aquaculture Area Board were told Thursday that surface and groundwater wells have dried up due to an unusually hot and dry March.

March was Florida’s hottest record, averaging just 0.24 inches of rain in 16 watersheds controlled by the Water Resources Administration. It is the hottest record in the region 89 years ago.

About 81 percent of the state is kept in moderate drought.

Lake Irrigating Farms Lake Okeechobee provides water to canals to prevent saltwater intrusion and serves as a secondary source of water for West Palm Beach and Palm Beach during drought. The landing was 11.56 feet above sea level on April 9th.

>> Stay up to date with the best weather information in South Florida and subscribe to our Weather newsletter

“One of our meteorologists said it was an exceptionally long month with an unprecedented drought,” said John Mitnik, chief engineer of the South Florida Water Management District.

Exceptions to the order include landscaping that is irrigated with recovered water and plants that are irrigated with small-scale irrigation, micro-irrigation, small-scale manual irrigation methods and rain harvesting equipment.

For more information on irrigation instructions, visit sfwmd.gov.

Kmiller@pbpost.com

@Kmillerweather