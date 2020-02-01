DSP Launches New Social Media Accounts, Son Dong Pyo Launches New DSP N V Live Channel

DSP Media has launched new DSP N social media accounts!

On January 31, DSP Media tweeted announcing the launch of a new DSP N Twitter account, stating, “Expect to see more of our DSP N artists. #DSPmedia #SonDongPyo #Who_is_next”

(#DSP_N)

? DSP N 트위터 채널 이 개설 되었습니다?

DSP N 친구들 의 다양한 모습 기대 해주세요?

감사 합니다 ❣️ @ DSP_N_Official # DSPmedia #DSP 미디어 # 손동표 #Who_is_next

– DSPmedia (@official_DSP) January 31, 2020

The agency also launched a DSP N V Live channel, kicking off with a video of Son Dong Pyo.

Son Dong Pyo says, “Hello everyone, this is Son Dong Pyo. The DSP N V Live channel is finally launched! We can now meet fans via the DSP N V Live channel. We’re going to come out with a variety of content, so look forward to it, and if you want to see something, leave us a comment. I’ll be there every time I miss you, so you’ll be there too to see me, right? “

How do you feel in this article?