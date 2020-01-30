Dua Lipa announces the release date of “Future Nostalgia”. Recent Strip Club Visit the Sparks “Double-Standard” Crisis on Twitter

Dua Lipa has given her fans a taste of her latest album in recent months, and we now know the release date.

The Grammy Award-winner revealed both the release date and artwork for her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, on Twitter via Wednesday.

The work of art, shot by photographer Hugo Comte, shows her at the wheel during the night. Lipa spoke with Billboard at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards and expressed how much of a fan she was of Comte and was “very grateful we got to work on it together”.

Future Nostalgia comes out on April 3 and Tuesday, revealing that its latest single, “Physical”, drops this Friday January 31st. described the track as the craziest of high-energy songs and one that is fun to dance to. The single follows previous releases of “Do Not Start Now” and the title track of the album.

A short story by Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa released her debut album in 2017. She recorded six singles from the album in one year, but her sixth single, “New Rules” became her best official release to date.

Working on her second album, she appeared at various festivals and events and released “One Kiss” with DJ Calvin Harris. In addition, Lipa released a collaboration with K-Pop girl group Blackpink on the extended release of her debut album.

Last year, two years after rejecting her first album, she won Best New Artist at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

#DuaLipaIsOverParty?

The singer recently faced some criticism after a Grammys parade on Sunday. She, along with Lizzo, Rosalía and Lil Nas X, found their way to a Los Angeles movie club to celebrate.

After Lizzo posted a video on her Instagram story “Don’t Stop Now” playing in the background, a music fan took to Twitter to express her feelings on the subject.

In Spanish, the user said that the singers had sex with women Soon, the hashtag #DuaLipaIsOverParty began to tend.

Because Lipa was the only one to receive a hashtag on the trend, no one knows, but other users came to her defense. In addition, some have commented on the double standard of male celebrities who will frustrate clubs and get zero reaction.

The singer has not commented on the issue, but posted a photo of herself on the Grammys red carpet.