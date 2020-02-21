[dua-lipa-has-included-two-new-united-kingdom-dates-to-her-arena-tour]

Dua Lipa has added two new United kingdom dates to her ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour.

On best of formerly confirmed shows in London, Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Dublin involving May perhaps 26 and June 19, the singer will now also carry out at the M&S Lender Arena in Liverpool on May perhaps 29 and Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on May well 30.

Lolo Zouaï and Buck Betty will support Lipa on the tour. Tickets go on typical sale at 9am on February 28.

The tour is named following Lipa’s new album, ‘Future Nostalgia’, which is established for launch on April three. Observe the freshly-produced Director’s Slash model of her online video for hottest one ‘Physical’ underneath.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7MRJcZCVxjI?feature=oembed" title="Dua Lipa - Physical (Directors Cut)" width="696"></noscript>

Before this thirty day period (February 12), it was also verified that Dua would be participating in at Budapest’s Sziget Competition 2020. The Strokes, Kings Of Leon and Calvin Harris also direct the first established of names for the 2020 version of Sziget.

In a assertion released past yr, Lipa described ‘Future Nostalgia’ as “fresh and futuristic”.

“What I wanted to do with this album was to crack out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make songs that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favourite basic pop tunes, although nonetheless sensation clean and uniquely mine,” she stated. “I was inspired by so a lot of artists on the new report from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a number of.”

Dua Lipa forthcoming 2020 tour dates:

Might

26 – LONDON O2 Arena



27 – LONDON O2 Arena



29 – LIVERPOOL M&S Financial institution Arena



30 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

JUNE

01 – MANCHESTER Arena



04 – LEEDS very first direct Arena



07 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena



10 – BIRMINGHAM Arena Birmingham



13 – NEWCASTLE Upon TYNE Utilita Arena



15 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro



18 – DUBLIN 3Arena



19 – DUBLIN 3Arena