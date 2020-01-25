Dua Lipa releases new single “Physical” next week

Dua Lipa has announced that she will release a new single called “Physical” next week.

The pop star confirmed the new release in a post on her Twitter page saying “PHYSICAL – JAN 31ST !!!!!” wrote.

The tweet also included the artwork of the single, which shows how Lipa is distorted with her body in an outfit of clashing prints and has her half blonde, half brown hair tied over her head. You can see the post below.

PHYSICAL – JANUARY 31 !!!!! 💛 pic.twitter.com/1DXpbxl2BM

– DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 24, 2020

“Physical” is the third title from their upcoming second album “Future Nostalgia” after the title track and “Don’t Start Now”. In a statement from last year, Lipa described the album as “fresh and futuristic”.

“What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit next to some of my favorite classic pop songs while still feeling fresh and unique,” she said.

“I was inspired by so many artists on the new record, from Gwen Stefani to Madonna, Moloko, Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few.

“Because of the time I was on tour with my band, I wanted Future Nostalgia to have a lot more of a live element, but mixed with modern electronic production.” My sound naturally matured a bit when I grew up, but I wanted to keep the same pop sensibility as when I first recorded it.

“I remember going to a Las Vegas radio show and thinking about the direction for this new record. I realized I wanted to do something that felt nostalgic, but also something fresh and futuristic in itself would have.”

Lipa will be releasing the album this spring, and the UK and Ireland legs of their “Future Nostalgia” tour will start in May.

Dua Lipa will play:

May 2020

26 – London, the O2

27 – London, the O2

June 2020

1 – Manchester Arena

4 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

7 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

10 – Birmingham Arena

13 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

15 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

18 – Dublin, 3Arena

19 – Dublin, 3Arena