Dua Lipa, the latest victim of the Cancellation Culture

After the Grammys, several of the participants made their way to a strip club to celebrate. A video posted online showed Dua Lipa making rain on some strippers. For some reason, people were offended by it and decided to cancel Dua Lipa.

I really do not understand who the citizens were. The most surprising part of this is that Dua Lipa was the only person canceled, even though there were others with her. Is it because she’s a woman? That doesn’t make much sense. He even played dancers. Since this is their job and how they make money, it really did something good. Spread the wealth, of course.

This is just the latest in a long line of people being canceled. This can also be a good candidate for the laziest reason someone has ever been canceled.

The cancellation of culture speaks to bigger issues within our larger culture. Instead of canceling out exactly the people we disagree with, should we not open a debate? The whole world seems to be divided more than ever. The UK is leaving the EU, Trump is nearing the end of the accusation trial, and Australia is burning while the world is just looking.

Where is the justice in the simple decision that someone is canceled? Do people not deserve the opportunity to defend themselves before conviction? Sometimes people are annulled in an image or a tweet that has been removed from the frame. if they are not given the opportunity to explain?

How can one be canceled? Plans can be canceled. A TV can be canceled. What happens when a person is canceled? Sometimes the results can range and injured careers or performances.

Kevin Hart was canceled last year over tweets he made a decade ago. The same tweets he had already apologized for several times. The cancellation of Kevin Hart deprived people of what an unbelievable Oscars host would undoubtedly be. It has also begun the tendency not to have someone who has not worked so well. Fortunately, the last time I checked, Kevin Hart still had a strong career. This is because the cancellation of one takes only one second anyway.

Maybe instead of tweeting #___isoverparty or #cancel__ people could caption #__ pleaseexplain or #___isispossiblesoujustmadeamistakebecause youreonlyhuman? Wouldn’t you rather see someone like Kevin Hart explain his side and how it has changed from someone you never learned?

Everyone is learning and changing. This makes people special and gives us hope for the future. Stop canceling the hyphen of a person’s ability to learn and grow. After all, some of the best stories are stories of redemption.