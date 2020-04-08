Dua Lipa wants to appear in “American Horror Story”: “I just love the story behind it”

Dua Lipa has expressed her desire to appear in the upcoming season of “American Horror Story”.

The pop star, who recently released her second album, Future Nostalgia, was in the iHeartRadio Ask In Chat segment when she said she had always been a fan of the hit show.

Read more: American Horror Story: Music We Want to Watch on Most Turned Shows on TV

“I would love to be in American Horror History because I’ve always loved the characters and the series and the way they play so many different roles with each passing season,” she explained.

“I just love the story behind it, and I’ve always been a fan.”

Dua Lipa. CREDIT: John Kopaloff / FilmMagic

The likes of Stevie Knicks, Lady Gaga and Adam Levin are among the performers who have previously performed with AHS guests. In the third season, the Knicks played the witch, following the role of frontman Maroon 5 in the second season. Gaga also appeared in the franchise, winning the Golden Globe for her painting “The Countess” in “American Horror History”: “Hotel.”

(function () {

var videoElem = document.getElementById (“jwplayer-video-Wepf1G3I-TADMMIT9”);

jQuery.get (“https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/Wepf1G3I?format=mrss”, function (data) {

var title = jQuery (data) .find (“title”) (0) .innerHTML;

var description = jQuery (data) .find (“description”) (0) .innerHTML;

var pubDate = jQuery (data) .find (“pubDate”) (0) .innerHTML;

videoElem.querySelector (“meta (itemprop = name)”). setAttribute (“content”, name);

videoElem.querySelector (“meta (itemprop = description)”). setAttribute (“content”, description.length> 2? description: title);

videoElem.querySelector (“meta (itemprop = uploadDate)”). setAttribute (“content”, pubDate);

jwplayer (). on (“ready”, function () {

var durationString = videoElem.querySelector (“. jw-text-duration”). internalHTML;

var matchMS = durationString.match (/ ((0-9) (0-9)): ((0-9) (0-9)) /);

var durationISO8601 = “PT”;

if (matchMS) {

durationISO8601 + = + matchMS (1) + “M” + + matchMS (2) + “S”

} more {

var matchHMS = durationString.match (/ (((0-9) (0-9)): ((0-9) (0-9)): ((0-9) (0-9)) /);

durationISO8601 + = + corresponds to HMS (1) + “H” + corresponds to HMS (1) + “M” + + corresponds to HMS (2) + “S”

}

videoElem.querySelector (“meta (itemprop = duration)”). setAttribute (“content”, durationISO8601);

});

}). fail (function () {

videoElem.remove ();

});

}) ();

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Makalai Kalkin was a contributor to the upcoming tenth season of American Horror Story. A new series is due out this year.

In other news, Dua Lipa recently joined members of her band for a special live performance filmed during self-isolation.

Dua Lipa’s Record Wanted to Appear in “American Horror Story”: “I Just Love the Story Behind It” Appears First in NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets & Blogs | NME.COM.