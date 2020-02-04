Duane Chapman is not engaged to his assistant and “dearest friend” Moon Angell

Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, sets the record with rumors he suggested to his longtime assistant Moon Angell.

The fans were convinced that the reality star raised the big question last month after a video of Chapman appeared on the bent knee on social media. And many were not happy since only eight months have passed since the death of his wife, Beth Chapman.

The video in question was an advertising clip for Dr. Oz, in which the 67-year-old was seen, said, “Moon Angell, do you want to marry me?” But after the episode fully aired on Monday, the scene was clearly much more than what was shown.

Chapman assured viewers that Angell was just his “dearest friend” and suggested that she “test” their friendship.

“What? We’re friends, Duane. I love you as a friend. I can’t marry you,” she replied. “Right now I don’t see you as that. I love you and Beth as my friends.”

Chapman replied that he knew she would refuse, but he just wanted “everyone else to know”.

Duane Chapman calls Assistant Moon Angell “my dearest friend”. (Instagram)

At the beginning of the episode, Chapman announced that he would have Beth’s full blessing if he ever felt ready to continue.

“Well, once she said if something would happen because I always said, ‘You won’t die. Don’t worry, you won’t die,'” he said to Dr. Mehmet Oz woman who died of cancer in June. “I stopped that until the last breath, ‘You don’t die.’ And she said, “I want you to be happy.”

Chapman’s wife Beth died of cancer in June 2019. (Instagram)

