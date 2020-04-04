Dubai has imposed a two-week lock on Gulf claims to cope with the coronavirus

DUBAI / RIYADH – Dubai imposed a two-week lockup Saturday night and Saudi Arabia is closing in on parts of the Red Sea city of Jeddah as the Gulf says tight steps in major cities to contain spread of coronavirus.

Dubai has been under an overnight curfew with the rest of the United Arab Emirates since March 26 but the Supreme Crisis Committee and Disaster Management said the lockdown would run around the clock for two weeks, the agency said. of WAM news.

In neighboring Saudi Arabia, authorities have announced a lockdown and a partial curfew in seven Jeddah neighborhoods that are also starting on Saturday as part of steps to contain the blaze, the internal ministry said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia is the country that has been intensified by the pandemic in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) group of Arab oil monarchies. It reported 2,179 cases of confirmed infection up to Saturday and 29 deaths.

In Dubai, mobility will be restricted and legal action against violators although supermarkets and pharmacies as well as food and drug delivery services will continue to operate normally, WAM said.

People can only leave their homes except for important purposes and only one family member is allowed to leave at any time. People working in key sectors, or those excluded from the restrictions, will not be affected.

Dubai’s metro and tram service will be suspended for two weeks and free bus transportation and a 50% discount on taxi rides will be offered on lockdown.

The emirate, previously sealed in the Al Ras area where there is a large migrant population, will conduct extensive medical tests in densely populated areas.

DISINFECTION DRIVE

The United Arab Emirates, where infected cases have jumped 840 since April, has also extended its de facto overnight curfew indefinitely to disinfect public areas by spraying streets, parks and public transport facilities.

The oil-rich federation has reported a surge in coronavirus cases with several hundred people diagnosed since April 1 and a total number of 1,505 cases.

The UAE recommends that people wear masks when they leave the home, a health service spokesman said at a TV news conference.

On Saturday, the UAE reported 241 infections and one death in the last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 1,505 and death to 10, according to government tweets.

In Saudi Arabia, residents of Jeddah’s seven neighborhoods said they could only go out for grocery shopping and medical care between 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) and 3 p.m and movement in and out of the area would be prevented.

Similar measures have been announced in recent days in other Saudi cities, including the Gulf port of Dammam, the key point for entering the kingdom’s oil industry.

Kuwait announced its first death from COVID-19 on Saturday. The total number of people diagnosed with the disease in the country has increased from 62 in the last 24 hours to 479, said Kuwait’s state agency KUNA, citing the ministry of health.

Kuwait and Oman are GCC countries least affected by pandemics. Oman reported 277 cases and one death to Saturday as Qatar last updated its official COVID-19 page on Friday, reporting 1,075 cases and three deaths. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Marwa Rashad, Ahmed Tolba and Lisa Barrington; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Helen Popper and David Clarke)