Dublin hospitals may well have to shift Covid-19 clients outdoors capital as ICUs fill up

People with Covid-19 in Dublin could be moved to intensive treatment models exterior the cash.

There are issues Dublin hospitals could arrive at potential in ICU, immediately after the Mater Healthcare facility stated its intense care device is entire and patients had been moved to the significant dependency device as an alternative.

The HSE’s director of acute hospitals, Liam Woods, mentioned transferring individuals to ICUs in other counties is not being dominated out:

He reported: “Is there a point in time at which a single would contemplate relocating sufferers from Dublin? Of training course, if the problem grew to become particularly challenged, that would be an selection.

“It truly is not going on at the minute for the reason that it can be not needed at the second, but must the situation arise it is one thing that we would look at and individual hospitals would engage with.

“The intense treatment local community work pretty actively ordinarily across the place and there is a regular motion of sufferers throughout the nation. Commonly which is a motion to Dublin, actually.”