Dublin Lawlor criminal may have been shot by man who owed him money

Northern Ireland police investigating the murder of Dublin criminal Robbie Lawlor this weekend believe he may have been shot by a man who owed him money.

Lawlor (36), who was closely linked to one faction in the ongoing Drogheda gang feud, was shot in the head outside a house in the Ardoyne area north of Belfast.

PSNI and Garda investigators believe he had traveled from Coolock with three other men to assert a drug debt against a mid-level Belfast drug dealer.

Four men, including a 17-year-old boy, were arrested in connection with the murder, some of whom are said to have traveled north with Lawlor.

The men accompanying Lawlor are from the Limerick area and have close ties to organized crime there. One of them is said to be related to Wayne McCarthy Dundon, a gangster from Limerick, who is serving a life sentence for murder.

Three of the suspects were arrested shortly after the Saturday midday murder on Etna Drive. A fourth man was arrested on Sunday morning.

“I don’t think Robbie was in the Ardoyne yesterday by accident. I think he had a reason to be there, and for me, at this point, the main questions to ask are why he was there and how it relates to the address, “said Sunday Supt. Pr. Jason Murphy.

Security sources say an investigation is into the fact that Lawlor was shot dead by the drug trafficker who feared he was about to be murdered.

Another is that Lawlor was created by rivals to be murdered for revenge for previous murders in the gang feud that engulfed Drogheda and Coolock, Dublin, last year.

Quarrel of Drogheda

Lawlor, a Dublin native but with an address in Laytown, County Meath, was the main suspect in the murder and dismemberment of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods, whose partial remains were found in Dublin in January. The adolescent was allegedly murdered because of his ties to one of the parties to the Drogheda quarrel.

PSNI says Lawlor was murdered by a single gunman, who fired several shots that struck the victim multiple times. The murder weapon has not yet been recovered.

Lawlor’s family has not yet formally identified his body, but PSNI said “sufficient information exists to support the belief that the deceased may be Robbie Lawlor.”

The suspects are questioned in connection with the serious crimes of the Musgrave police station in Belfast.

Gardaí, who assisted in the investigation, searched a property in Crumlin, Dublin, which they said may be linked to the murder, while PSNI searches another house in Belfast.

“It was a brutal murder, and I appeal for public help to bring the shooter to justice. I would like to hear from anyone who was on Etna Drive yesterday, between 11 am and 12:30 pm, and who may have witnessed the shooting or the gunman on the run, “said Supt. Pr. Murphy.

“I would also like to speak with anyone who can help us trace the movements of a VW Sirocco car, registered YLZ 7052. I believe it was in Estoril Park (Belfast) on Friday and was set on fire in the Kingston court. immediately after the murder. yesterday.”

Gangland figurine

Lawlor was considered a major gang figure and a leading player in the violent feuds in Dublin and Drogheda.

He is suspected of being involved in at least three murders, including the murders of Kenneth Finn in 2018 and David “Fred” Lynch in 2005.

He is also believed to have participated in a gun attack on the head of a criminal faction in Drogheda, who left the victim paralyzed and sparked the current wave of violence.

He was warned by the gardaí of a threat to his life in December after his release from prison after his acquittal for attempted murder.