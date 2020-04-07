Dublin Zoo says keepers distance themselves from their animals

The Dublin Zoo has implemented social distancing protocols to ensure that its animals are not infected with Covid-19.

It follows an incident in New York where a four-year-old Malaysian tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for the coronavirus.

The tiger, named Nadia, was infected by an asymptomatic zoo keeper who did not know he had the virus. The tiger had a dry cough, but had no other serious symptoms.

Three other tigers and three African lions have shown symptoms of the disease in the Bronx Zoo, but have not been tested for it. All animals should fully recover.

In a statement, the Dublin Zoo said that none of the cats in its care or any other animal showed symptoms of respiratory illness.

The zoo added: “To ensure the safety of its staff and animals, the Dublin Zoo has implemented strict social distancing protocols for the animal care team in accordance with HSE guidelines.

“Precautionary measures have also been taken to protect against reverse zoonosis, the transfer of Covid -19 (or even other pathogens) from humans to felines or other animals.

“Precautions include wearing appropriate PPE, including masks during feeding and cleaning activities, regular disinfection of equipment, and regular hand washing and disinfection.”

Scientists believe that Covid-19, along with other coronaviruses such as Sars and Mers, originally came from infected animals.

In February, Chinese researchers published an article in Nature which concluded that the Covid-19 virus was “96% identical in the whole genome to a bat coronavirus”.

This phenomenon is known as “zoonotic overflow”, but reverse zoonosis is not as well understood.

There is no evidence yet of an animal dying from a coronavirus contracted by a human.

The zoo has been closed since March 12 after the government announced the closure of all schools.

On March 25, he released a new statement that the zoo would remain closed until April 20.

The zoo said its staff would remain in place during this time to ensure continuity of animal care.