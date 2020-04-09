Dubliner remembers his poignant farewell to his brother

Last Wednesday, Francis Byrne of Clondalkin in Dublin died in hospital after contracting the coronavirus, his wife and daughter by his side until the end.

Thirty minutes after breathing his last breath, Francis’ brother, Pádraig, dragged a bench from the hospital grounds to the window where his brother’s body lay. He went upstairs, protected his eyes from the spring sun and glanced into the room where Francis had died.

“It was the last time I saw him,” he said on RTÉ’s Liveline show on Wednesday. “When the visiting restrictions arrived, none of the families were allowed to go up to see him. His wife had gone to see him several times. “

Francis was already in hospital when he started showing symptoms of coronavirus, also known as Covid-19. He recently celebrated his 70th birthday with his family by his side, said Pádraig.

Two days before his death, Pádraig and another brother, Brendan, used the garden bench at St Luke’s Hospital in Rathgar to see Francis out the window. They hadn’t seen him in person for nearly four weeks.

On April 1, Pádraig returned to the hospital to say goodbye to his brother through the window. “It comforted me, I felt like I was there. It was the only way for me to say goodbye. His wife and daughter were in the room, they were with him when he died. “

A few years ago, the six Byrne brothers carried the coffin of their seventh brother into the church. The family had to bury Francis last week without a funeral or proper celebration of his life.

“We didn’t know that when Francis died, we were never going to wear it.”

On the day of Francis’ funeral, the hearse brought his body back to his family’s home before slowly leaving his Clondalkin estate to the applause of residents who had gathered to say goodbye to a respected member of the community .

Speaking to Joe Duffy, local resident Miriam Byrne described Francis as an incredible man. “There was not a day when he did not water plants or plant daffodils. We will miss him so much. It was one of the saddest things I have ever seen to see the procession. “

Family man

About 12 members of the Byrne family gathered near the grave while Francis was buried, said Pádraig. They were only allowed to approach the burial site after the coffin was lowered into the ground. “There was an opening where we could see the coffin and the priest said a few prayers; it was strange. It probably won’t be until we go through another funeral, it will probably hit us then. “

Pádraig described his brother as a “family man” who had “great faith” and “a passion for the environment”.

“He got involved with the residents of Floraville and continued his environmental work with them. Driving at the entrance is beautiful, daffodils and tulips. They were there when he left. “

He called on the public to be “on guard” during the pandemic and not to be complacent in the face of government restrictions. “We are all vulnerable, but the elderly are more vulnerable and they are our parents. We have a duty to them. “