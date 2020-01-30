Dubuque Airport monitors the outbreak of the corona virus

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) – As frequent fliers are increasingly concerned about the corona virus, the regional airport Dubuque is closely monitoring the situation.

Today, the World Health Organization has declared the novel corona virus an international public health emergency. The first human-to-human case in which the virus spread in Chicago; It is the second case in the city.

Airports across the country monitor the spread of the virus, including the Dubuque regional airport. Her director, Todd Dalsing, said immediately that they would wait.

“You know, the big thing for us is that we are a single point of contact for the rest of the world,” said Dalsing. “So you can get on a plane in Dubuque and go from there to Chicago and from there really anywhere in the world. So I would just be safe and take these precautions as with any transportation or large group travel.”

Dubuque airport only flies to Chicago and back with American Airlines. The airline recently announced plans to place travel advice in cities such as Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Wuhan. Dalsing said the advice allows travelers to make flight accommodations without an additional fee.

“It is very similar to a weather warning,” said Dalsing. “So if there is a weather system in the area, people can change their tickets to fly a little earlier, or stay an extra day and fly back later.”

Most travel advice is expected to be valid through February and most of March.

While Dubuque Airport doesn’t do any additional checks, Dalsing says some basic hygiene tips can help reassure worried passengers.

“Wash your hand regularly, maybe take some of the hand sanitizer and hand wipes, and wipe the area. It never hurts and is always a good precaution,” said Dalsing.

The coronavirus has symptoms similar to the common cold or upper respiratory tract infection. There is currently no vaccine that could be prevented.

So far, China has reported more than 78 cases of coronavirus originating from 18 countries. 170 deaths have been reported.

There are currently six confirmed cases of the virus in the United States.