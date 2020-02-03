Dubuque County Caucus Recap – KWWL

Democratically

KWWL reporter Vinny Lowerre was in Dubuque in 2016 in a location that spanned two districts. This time they decided to combine it into one.

110 people turned out for the Democrats in downtown Dubuque, where KWWL reporter Vinny Lowerre was.

The participants discussed topics ranging from healthcare to choice, while convincing others to join their agenda.

There were also observers who didn’t attend and just watched.

Scottish currency student Pete Ramand came from the University of Wisconsin. He thinks Iowans should see how much power they have tonight.

“It is so important for everyone in the world that everyone observes this,” said Ramand. “There is an old saying at home: ‘When America sneezes, Great Britain has a cold.’ Usually it relates to the economy when there is an economic crisis that affects everyone. “

Ramand is currently studying politics and says if he had the option to trade he would trade for Bernie Sanders.

After the second alignment, there were viable groups of Warren, Buttigieg, Sanders and Klobuchar.

Biden within District 17 was considered unsustainable.

Republican

One of the big issues among GOP members was Trump’s impeachment process.

Many Republicans said they attended today to express their support for the president.

Strength and unity were two of the words the Republicans used to describe why they came to Caucus.

About 75 people gathered in the district of the University of Dubuque. Among them were first-time beginners and former Democrats.

From hats to t-shirts, many made it clear that they were doing for Trump.

“This whole ordeal has been going on for the past two or three years, so it doesn’t seem like anything is new,” said Republican caucus goer Ethan Wooster. “Impeachment simply feels like a continuation of what has happened in recent years.”

Trump won the site in a landslide. Only nine ballots supported other candidates.

They said they plan to maintain this momentum through November.

