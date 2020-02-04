Dubuque Democrats had technical problems

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) – For the leaders of the county councils in Dubuque County, everything went well with their democratic agreements. That was until it was time to submit their results.

Yesterday, the Iowa Democratic Party announced that it had encountered massive technical problems collecting caucus data. As a result, full caucus results still need to be published.

Steve Drahozal, chairman of the Dubuque County Democrats, said their counties also had trouble submitting their results. He said some of their calls to the Iowa Democrats had been dropped after waiting around an hour.

“Apart from that, and I know it’s not a minor glitch because of the massive impact it had, but overall it’s a relatively minor thing,” said Drahozal. “What I’ve described to people is embarrassing, but it’s by no means fatal.”

Drahozal said several Dubuque locations had previously recorded their targeting results on paper before submitting the information to the app. He said this would make it much easier to resubmit the results.

Despite high expectations, the Democrats were not very present. Both parties expected record-breaking visitor numbers. Instead, these results were poor.

Some locations even left some participants early. Drahozal said some people chose a particular candidate.

“Your candidate was not viable and they were asked to realign,” said Drahozal. “They were so ideological, passionate, or politically minded, married to a candidate that they saw no reason to be there when they were found unable to survive. And that’s unfortunate.”

Drahozal also said that some participants left after their candidate was found viable. He attributes the small number of visitors to the large number of running candidates.

Drahozal mentioned that accessibility for disabled and older candidates remains a problem. However, he expects a larger turnout on election day.