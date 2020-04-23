Duchess Camilla’s granddaughter looks exactly like her

All the children and grandchildren of Camilla Parker Bowles have appeared at royal events and Eliza Lopes (pictured left) was even a flower girl at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011. And as this sweet photo shows, Eliza shares many similarities with the Duchess of Cornwall, including their bright blue eyes and face. How cute!

Of course, Camilla loves to be a grandmother to each of her grandchildren, a feeling she touched on in the documentary, The Real Camilla: HRH The Duchess of Cornwall. “It’s very nice because you don’t have full responsibility,” he said of being a grandmother (via Hello magazine!). “You can give them a great time, spoil them, give them all the things their parents won’t let them have, and then give them back.”

Now that Camilla is in solitary confinement with her husband (they were reunited a few weeks after Prince Charles was recaptured by COVID-19), what is most lacking is being able to spend time with her extended family. Speaking to a British resident – as part of the Royal Volunteer Service’s “Check-in and Chat” initiative, she said the most difficult part of the crisis was not being able to embrace her grandchildren (via Town & Country).

Yes, Camilla seems to be a devoted grandmother!