Duck “Star Wars” shows Billy Lourdes, which shoots a scene Leia Carrie Fisher

The picture of the future of the documentary film “Star Wars” The Skywalker Legacy “shows daughter Carrie Fisher Billy Lourdes, reflecting lower Leia during the filming of the movie” Climbing with Skywalker. “

In the art broadcast of “Good Morning America Lourdes” you can find the Jedi training, working with actor Luke Skywalker (Mark Hemil). Lourdes then interviewed about how to feel the character of the hero Fischer after his mother died.

“Coming back was incredible, painful, surreal – I probably felt all the adjectives that you could come up with,” – says Hood.

(Insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-vRa6FBB7hk (/ paste)

The documentary included in the digital release of “Rise of Skywalker” on 17 March. The document – and broadcast the clip – Emotional Daisy Ridley (Ray) discusses the first shooting scene without Leia Fisher. This was achieved through special effects and more practical method, including the copying illumination unused frames Leia in “Star Wars: The power of awakening.”

Elsewhere J.J. As seen, said Abrams on the set: “We have the most important person.”

“The reality is to shoot the scene with the man who is actually there is straightforward,” – adds Ridley backstage interview.

In other news, it was found out that his father Ray in “Star Wars” was a bad clone of Emperor Sheeva Palpatsina.

Details of modern copies of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker began to leak to the Internet. A special new fact is that Ray’s father was a “defective” clone made Palpatsina supporters after he died in the return of the Jedi (1983).