Dude an expensive nap in the Super Bowl is an assignable mood

Apparently there was a sports game in the US today – not really sure what it meant or who won it. Other than Shakira’s tongue-tucking, I just didn’t care about the celebrations. That sleepy guy downstairs who had taken a nap in the first quarter didn’t seem to do it either. The difference is that I didn’t sit in a seat that was valued at $ 10,400.

“Somehow this man sleeps through the #SuperBowl” Karisa Maxwell posted by Sporting News. “We are only in the first quarter.”

Somehow this man sleeps through the #SuperBowl.

We are only in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/erK0gfpqvQ

– Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) February 3, 2020

This man, whoever he is, has become an unintentional martyr for those who are not interested in sports or for those who are simply more interested in sleep. I mean, according to Seat Geek, the average price of a game day ticket was well over $ 6,000, and our newly discovered king literally didn’t get through a full quarter before catching a few Z’s. He is already my favorite on the planet and a true MVP in my eyes. Brava.

In a series of wild events, an icon, Karisa, eventually discovered someone who showed the footage to a sleepy man.

Oh no … His friend is showing him the video. The whole section knows.

WHAT AM I DOING?!

– Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) February 3, 2020

I hope he enjoyed it and I hope he also enjoyed the qualitative responses of the internet.

My husband just wanted to give his kids some time

– Wheezin ’Grievous (@ deluggz247), February 3, 2020

I can think of better places to take a nap at $ 15,000

– Mike Fleming (@ quantico240), February 3, 2020

My heart is yours for these sleeping beauty. Thank you for being yourself and obviously not giving the slightest fuck.

