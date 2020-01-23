Due to Australian bush fires, the Doomsday Clock moves closer to midnight

The doomsday clock was reset to just 100 seconds before midnight – closer than ever to the complete and complete annihilation of the earth, with climate change being an integral part of the movement.

Midnight on the clock symbolizes the end of the world, and each year the Bulletin of Nuclear Scientists decides what time it is.

“It is 100 seconds before midnight. We are now expressing how close the world of disaster is in seconds – not hours or minutes,” said Bulletin President Rachel Bronson in a statement. “We are now facing a real emergency – an absolutely unacceptable state of the world that has eliminated any errors or delays.”

So what factors determine how close we are to midnight? Above all, the threat from nuclear weapons and climate change, said Bronson.

In terms of climate change, 2019 was the second warmest year in existence and, according to NASA & NOAA, has gone through a decade that has been the warmest in history.

“This shows that what happens is not permanent due to a weather phenomenon, but permanent. We know that long-term trends are determined by the increase in greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere,” said a NASA official.

Experts say that climate change has worsened the magnitude and impact of natural disasters such as fires and floods. Australia has seen these effects firsthand with wildfires that have devastated the country for months.

The same threats, only intensified

When the clock was created in 1947, the nuclear war was the greatest threat to humanity when the United States and the Soviet Union entered into a nuclear arms race.

“But in 2007, we felt we couldn’t answer these questions without addressing climate change,” Bronson told CNN.

In recent years, the bulletin board of scientists and other experts has started to look at other “disruptive technologies”, including artificial intelligence, gene editing, and cyber threats, Bronson said.

While climate change and the nuclear threat remain the main drivers, the bulletin has identified “cyber intrusions and fake news as a threat opportunity,” said Bronson. “The information environment has become complicated and it is becoming increasingly difficult to separate facts from fictions, and that has made all other threats more significant.”

In 2018 the clock was set to 11:58 p.m. and it stayed that way in 2019, when the threat of North Korea’s nuclear weapons and climate change kept the world in suspense.

The same threats have only increased over the past year, and the clock has come closer to midnight.

In 2019, the nuclear threat increased in both North Korea and Iran.

The historic meetings with President Donald Trump’s North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean Moon Jae-in initially raised hopes of a possible agreement on denuclearization, but no significant progress has been made. North Korea has threatened to end negotiations with the US as a whole and claims that the last year and a half of the talks are “lost time”.

Recently Pentagon General No. 2 said North Korea was building “new missiles … new weapons, as fast as anyone on the planet”. Earlier this month, the state news agency KCNA reported that Kim had told government officials that North Korea should no longer feel bound by the self-imposed stop to nuclear weapons and long-range missile tests.

And with Iran, the hashtag #WWIII on Twitter began after the Iranian commander-in-chief Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US strike. Iran reciprocated with its own blow and fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at Iraqi military bases that house US troops.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his country is working to develop new, advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges, according to the Iranian state news agency IRNA. This violates the nuclear deal that Tehran signed with other world powers in 2015.

So what can we do to reset the clock?

The threat of nuclear destruction and global warming seems too great for us, but the goal of the bulletin is not to use the clock as a deterrent tactic, but to get people to talk.

“We are trying to give the public the opportunity to talk about the state of nuclear security and really put pressure on its leaders, pay attention to climate change and show that they are concerned,” said Bronson.

“In democracies, we try to encourage people to speak to their political representatives that this huge investment in nuclear arsenals could be made elsewhere. Arms control agreements should be signed to mitigate the threats.”

In fact, the clock hand was moved away from midnight almost as often as it moved closer, the bulletin said.

She moved her hand the farthest away – a whopping 17 minutes before midnight – when President George H.W. The Bush administration signed a strategic arms reduction treaty with the Soviet Union