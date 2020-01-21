Due to the delay, the gravity of the accusation charges may sink

Did House Speaker Nancy Pelosi play her hand by postponing the deposition articles for a month before being presented to the Senate on January 16?

At least two guests on the January 12th edition of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” think so. Rachel Bade of the Washington Post said that Pelosi failed to get what she had hoped for the delay, which was a commitment from senator majority leader Mitch McConnell about the status of witnesses during the senate trial. She also received no resolution in which she described how the process would proceed.

Bade suggested that Pelosi “clearly gives a positive twist to what many Democrats have said privately that it was a failed strategy.”

The former New Jersey government Chris Christie was more emphatic. He said that the past three weeks had been good for the president and: “It’s largely because, in my opinion, the speaker has made a serious mistake in political judgment by withholding.”

But these assessments of Pelosi’s strategy do not pay sufficient attention to the possibility that, if the articles of deposition were delivered once they had been approved by the House, they might have been quickly fired by the Republican Senate.

In fact, the entire investigation by the House of Donald Trump’s behavior has been haunted by the conventional almost certainty that two-thirds of the Senate will never vote to condemn Trump, regardless of what the evidence shows. In short, this way of thinking made the deposition doomed to fail from the start.

So Pelosi did what every smart strategist does with a losing hand. She played the only card she had: Delay.

And why not? The Trump scandal is complicated and Trump has taken careful measures to hide evidence and suppress witnesses. Over time, more information will inevitably come to light. Since the articles of deposition were originally approved by the House on December 18, we have taken note of the revealing testimony of Lev Parnas, the expressed willingness of the former national security adviser John Bolton to testify and the recent findings of the Government Accountability Office that withholding military aid from Ukraine was in itself an illegal act.

But here is another advantage of the delay: Republicans have complained at various times that Democrats have been both too fast and too slow in investigating the president and in passing and then delivering the articles of deposition. But the slower pace that the articles brought to the Senate only last week fully reflects the seriousness of the charges against the president.

It is difficult to present a more serious abuse of power than to use official acts to put pressure on a foreign government to get involved in an American election. It takes time to absorb the severity of such an operation. The delay caused part of that time and it sent the message that although the odds are strong against them, the Democrats will not be satisfied with a biased, open and closed case in the Senate. In fact, no American should be.

We have often heard that the accusation of a president is political, not legal. Frankly, I’m not sure what that means.

It certainly does not mean that Democrats may be given a “hoax”, “sham” or “witch hunt” to bring down a president they don’t like.

Nor does it mean that Republicans should consciously turn away from evidence that affects the president’s guilt or innocence.

As it turned out, Pelosi’s delay in delivering the items even delayed the start of the Senate process by about a week. But even this short break may have given some senators time and space to further absorb the seriousness of the allegations against the president.

Some Republican senators do indeed seem to be wondering if it is really correct to ignore the available evidence to insist on bidding their party.

So, senators, call the witnesses. View the documents. Your decision is bigger than politics and is far too important to be rushed through without all the available evidence.

John M. Crisp is a syndicate columnist.