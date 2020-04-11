Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, US consumer prices have fallen the most in five years.

Economists predict a period of disinfection or even a complete decline, and the economy is rapidly shrinking, and local governments are taking tough measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

latest update: April 10, 2020, 9:47 PM IST

U.S. consumer prices fell the most in more than five years in March, and further decline is likely due to the new coronavirus outbreak, suppressing demand for some goods and services, and offsetting rising prices due to shortages of disruption. supply chain.

Economists predict a period of disinfection or even obvious economic contraction. The economy is rapidly recovering and the economy is rapidly shrinking as local and regional governments take strict measures to control the spread of COVID-19. , Respiratory disease caused by Crohn’s crown. .

“The big concern right now is lower inflation,” said Gus Futcher, chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh. “Inflation is likely to continue to decline for the next few months as companies lower prices in response to much lower demand than the prevalence of crowns and restrictions on movement.”

The Ministry of Labor announced that on Friday, its consumer price index fell 0.4 percent last month due to rising prices for gasoline, hotel accommodation, clothing and airline tickets. This was the biggest drop since January 2015, following a 0.1% increase in February. In the 12 months to March, CPI rose 1.5% after rising 2.3% in February.

Economists polled by Reuters predict that the CPI will fall by 0.3% in March and 1.6% higher than last year.

It is expected that even if the Federal Reserve has taken extraordinary measures to stop the free fall of the economy, the general decline in prices is expected. President Donald Trump signed a historic $ 2.3 trillion package last month to help businesses and workers.

“The disincentive motive, along with the severe disruption of the economic and financial market, is the main reason why the US Federal Reserve is launching a new broad-based monetary stimulus,” said Gregory Dako, a senior American economist at Oxford Economics in New York.

Restaurants, cafes and other social places are closed. Clothing retailers, like some store vendors, have closed, while transportation has plummeted, leaving millions of Americans unemployed.

Fear of a severe global recession and the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia has led to falling oil prices. It is expected to offset this price increase due to supply chain bottlenecks.

The Department of Labor says widespread job closures are affecting the March CPI report, and data collection by personal visit was suspended on March 16. Data collection last month was also affected by “temporary closures or limited activity of certain types of institutions”, leading to “an increase in the number of unaffordable and temporary temporary prices,” the report said.

This has led to many indexes not being published in March based on lower amounts of prices collected than usual, and a small number of indexes being published as usual.

The dollar changed slightly against the currency basket. Wall Street and the US Treasury are well closed for Friday.

The downside is the downside provided

With the exception of volatile nutrients and energy, the CPI index fell 0.1% in March, the first drop since January 2010. The so-called nuclear CPI has risen 0.2% for two straight months. Major inflation also fell in March as new car prices fell. In the 12 months to March, the main CPI rose 2.1% after rising 2.4% in February.

The Federal Reserve tracks the Index of Main Price Index (PCE) for its 2% inflation target.

The PCE price index rose 1.8 percent in February after rising 1.7 percent in January. This goal will reduce its main goal in 2019. Despite some components of the producer price index report in March, which saw a decline in the main PCE price index in March, economists expect inflation to fall last month.

The main data of the PCE price index will be released at the end of March. However, job closures could affect data collection in the coming months and make reports unreliable.

In March, the price of gasoline fell 10.5%, the highest level since February 2016 after a 3.4% drop in February. Food prices rose 0.3% last month after rising 0.4% in February. The price of food consumed at home has risen 0.5 percent, which is in line with February.

The rent is 0.3% higher than that of homeowners, which is what a landlord pays to rent or rent. This followed a 0.2% increase in February. Hotel and motel accommodation costs fell 7.7 percent last month. Airline fares fell 12.6 percent last month, the biggest drop in record.

Health spending rose 0.4% in February after rising 0.1%.

Clothing prices fell a record 2.0% last month after rising 0.4% in February. New car prices fell 0.4%, the biggest drop since April 2018. But the price of motor vehicles and used trucks increased by 0.4% in February after returning to 0.4%.