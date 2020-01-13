Due to the weather break, Australia can move from defense to offensive in the wildfire fight

Loading...

BODALLA, AUSTRALIA – Crews fighting the forest fires in Australia announced on Sunday that they were able to switch from the defensive to the offensive for the first time in weeks thanks to a weather break.

Dale McLean, who helps cope with the response to a fire near the city of Bodalla in the state of New South Wales, was part of a team that knocked down small trees and burned down scrubbers before the planned path of the fire to try to do that Prevent fire from reaching a main road by starving it from fuel.

“This fire started a big run about seven or eight days ago, and with the weather changing now, the weather calmed down, the fire calmed down,” he said. “The fire behavior has changed. So now we can stand in front of the fire and go on the offensive. “

Other workers repeated McLean’s comments, saying that cooler temperatures and mild winds had finally given them a chance to make progress. The weather is expected to remain mild for the next week, even if the conditions deteriorate afterwards and the forest fires flare up again.

Progress came after a firefighter was killed by a falling tree. Bill Slade – one of the few professionals among primarily volunteer brigades fighting flames in southeastern Australia – died on Saturday near Omeo, East Victoria, said Chris Hardman, Executive Director of Forest Fire Management Victoria.

The 60-year-old married father of two children was recognized in November for his 40-year job with the forest authority.

“Although we have tremendous experience in identifying dangerous trees, sometimes these tree breaks cannot be predicted,” said Hardman. “Working on the fireplace in a forest environment is a dynamic, high-risk environment and carries a significant risk.”

The tragedy brings the death toll to at least 27 in a crisis that has destroyed more than 2,000 homes since September and scorched an area larger than the state of Indiana. Four of the victims were firefighters.

The crisis has led to allegations that Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government needs to take more action to combat climate change. According to experts, this has exacerbated the flames. Thousands of protesters gathered in Sydney and Melbourne on Friday to demand that Morrison be released and that Australia should take action against global warming.

The prime minister said on Sunday that his government was strengthening resilience to the fire threat posed by climate change.

He said the government is developing a national disaster risk reduction framework within the Home Office that will deal with forest fires, hurricanes, floods, and drought.

“This is a longer-term risk framework that addresses one of the major problems in response to climate change,” said Morrison.

He said his government accepted that climate change would result in longer, hotter, and drier summers, although junior government lawmaker George Christensen posted on social media at the weekend that the cause of the recent fires was more arson than man-made climate change be. Another young lawmaker, Craig Kelly, has also publicly denied any link between climate change and the fire crisis.

A minority of the fires are deliberately lit, according to state authorities.

“The government’s policies are determined by the cabinet. Our party room has a wide range of views, ”Morrison said of government members who oppose current climate science.

Morrison also announced that Australian $ 76 million ($ 52 million) will provide psychological counseling to firefighters and fire-stricken communities through an previously announced AU $ 2 billion ($ 1.4 billion) recovery fund. would be spent.

“There was a deep scar in the landscape that remained across our country,” said Morrison. “But like the government, I am aware of the very real scars that will remain for quite a while for those who have been exposed to the trauma of these bushfires.”

While the risk of fire is greatest in rural communities, the devastating smoke that has suffocated some of Australia’s largest cities reminds many urban Australians of the looming disaster.

