Due to Trump’s incompetence, coronavirus deaths may exceed World War II rates

Democratic presidential senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said on Thursday that the world-wide coronavirus pandemic mortality rate could outweigh the deaths directly caused by World War II, which is estimated to be 50-56 million.

In an attempt to blame the virus on President Donald Trump, Sanders said: “We have a largely incompetent administration and incompetence and recklessness have threatened the lives of many, many people in our country.”

Sanders said: “Coronavirus cases continue to grow exponentially here in the United States and around the world, and we have witnessed a global economic breakdown that will affect millions of workers in our country. In terms of potential deaths, the economic impact on our economy, the crisis we are facing the coronavirus is on the scale of the great wars and we must act accordingly No one knows the number of fatalities or the number of people we may all get sick and we all expect this number to be as low as possible, but we also have to face the truth – the number of casualties can even be higher than what the armed forces experienced in WWII World Cup. “

He continued: “If our neighbor or coworker becomes ill, we have the potential to be ill. If our neighbor loses his job, our local community suffers and we may lose our job. We are together. If doctors, nurses and medical staff do not have the equipment and training they need right now, people could unnecessarily face additional illnesses and even death. In this we are all together. Unfortunately, in this time of international crisis, it is clear to me, at least, that we have a largely incompetent administration whose incompetence and recklessness have threatened the lives of many, many people in our country. “

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN