Duff, Andrews and Kelly sign up for Stephen Kenny in Irish managerial shake-up

The FAI have verified that Damien Duff, Keith Andrews and Alan Kelly have been appointed to Stephen Kenny’s coaching staff.

As expected, there is no area in the set-up for Robbie Keane, even while he had been supplied a lengthier agreement than outgoing supervisor Mick McCarthy.

Jim Crawford has been promoted to manager of the Ireland Below-21 aspect and will be assisted by former international John O’Shea who is currently on the coaching staff members at Examining.

Keith Andrews joins new manager Kenny in generating the shift from the Underneath-21 set-up though Duff, who has coaching practical experience with Shamrock Rovers and Celtic, will just take up his appointment on August 1st.

The veteran Alan Kelly is retained as goalkeeping coach, obtaining labored previously in the purpose with Stephen Staunton, Giovanni Trapattoni and McCarthy.

“The calibre of Stephen Kenny’s backroom group is best class and these are excellent additions to our senior workforce coaching employees,” stated FAI Interim CEO Gary Owens instructed FAI.ie.

“Keith and Damien served Eire so very well as gamers and their working experience will be this sort of an addition to our senior squad’s aid staff.

“Keith and Stephen have labored brilliantly with each other with the Beneath-21 squad and Damien, at the moment ending his UEFA Professional Licence with the FAI’s Coach Schooling section, has amazed every person with his coaching abilities and his swap from world class player to coach.

“Alan knows global football inside of and was aspect of the squad at two Planet Cup finals. He is extremely regarded as a coach with Premier League side Everton and has huge knowledge with Ireland.

“Jointly, Keith, Damien and Alan have so substantially to supply Stephen and his gamers as we glimpse forward to the UEFA EURO 2020 Perform-Offs, the Nations League and the Earth Cup qualifiers.”

“Everyone at the FAI is delighted with Jim’s marketing to (U21) supervisor from assistant and he has a good range two now in John O’Shea as he normally takes the subsequent phase on his coaching career.

“On behalf of President Gerry McAnaney, the Board of the FAI and myself, I desire Stephen, Jim and their coaching teams the extremely best of luck in their new roles. We know they will do Irish soccer happy.”