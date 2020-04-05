Duffy calls rape a “weapon of war” when she shares painful information about abductions and assaults

Duffy called rape a “weapon of war”, painfully telling of her abduction, drug addiction and sexual assault.

Last time the singer released an album from “Endless” in 2010, before disappearing from the public.

Back in February, she broke the silence about a decade-long absence, explaining that she had been “raped and abused and held captive for several days” and her subsequent recovery “took time.”

Now she has published on her site a long work called “The Fifth House”. In it, she shares what happened to her as well as her life after the attack. “If you are reading this, I have to warn that it contains information that can cause disorders,” she advised. “This story will not go anywhere, it will remain on the Internet, if you can not bear the suffering of others or retell such, I recommend that you do not read any further.”

NOTE: The rest of this article contains information that some readers may have

Duffy said that, not thinking about her ordeal, she felt she “allowed rape to be a companion.” “I no longer wanted to feel this closeness to her, a decade of this closeness was devastating,” she wrote. “I had to break free. It hurt me, and it would be dangerous to talk from that sore spot in the past before feeling ready. “

She shared that she was afraid that revealing what had happened to her would “utterly destroy my life,” but said: hiding that it would destroy him “much more.” “Rape has deprived me of the human right to experience life with autonomy out of fear. “I’ve stolen a third of my life,” she explained. “Deep down, I know it would be a shame and would do such a great service to my existence to just remove myself and forget what I felt in music publicly.”

Duffy in 2011 CREDIT: Jan Gavan / Getty Image

The musician went on to explain that she had been consumed at the restaurant on the eve of her birthday, before she had been drugged for four weeks and taken to a foreign country. “I don’t remember getting on the plane and driving around in the back,” she wrote. “I was put in a hotel room and the perpetrator came back and raped me. I remember the pain and trying to stay conscious in the room after it happened. I stuck with him the other day, he didn’t look at me, I had to follow him, I was somewhat conscious and rejected. “

She said she could not escape because she did not have the money and was afraid that he would report her to the police as missing.

“I don’t know how I survived those days, I felt the presence of something that helped me stay alive,” she continued. “I came back with him, I remained as calm and normal as anyone could in such a situation, and when I returned home, I sat, stunned as a zombie. I knew that my life was in imminent danger, and he veiled the admission of wanting to kill me. Not only did I have the instinct to run, run, and find a life I could not find. “

Although Duffy had told two police officers about the individual abduction and rape cases, she did not feel safe. “I felt like something would go wrong, I would be dead and he would kill me,” she wrote. “I couldn’t risk the crime or relive the news during my peril. I really needed to follow my instincts.”

Speaking about the subsequent events of what happened to her, Duffy said that many suggested that she invite her to their homes or eat with them, give them rooms and share their stories with her. She said she also received messages from people who were also sexually abused and raped.

Duffy in 2008 Credit: Getty Images

“If you have seen the messages I received on Instagram from young men who were raped, women whose cases were postponed, lives abducted by violence,” she wrote. “One young man said, ‘I can never be released like you’ (from rape). He cannot be afraid of the streets of his home. These are weapons of war. I hope they will also find an opportunity to free themselves, as I do.

She added that this would be her latest statement on the subject suddenly, and thanked Joe Willy for allowing her to share a new song on her radio show earlier this year. “I have an obligation to someday lose my job, though I very much doubt that I will ever be the person people have ever known,” she said, releasing music in the future. “My music will be judged on quality, and this story is what I went through, not what describes me.”

She ended the post by writing, “I can leave this decade behind. Where the past belongs. Hopefully, no more” what happened to Duffy’s questions, “now you know … and I’m free.”