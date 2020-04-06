Duffy has released more details about her attack followed

On Sunday, April 5, Welsh singer-songwriter Duffy revealed more details about rape and her kidnapping and the aftermath of the attack. The 35-year-old first spoke about the event via Instagram on February 25. 25 In a post, Dippy said she withdrew from public life after being “raped and drugged and held captive for several days.” She has now decided to reveal more details in the hope it echoes those who have suffered similar traumas.

Amy Ann Duffy, known as the Duffy Stage, gained worldwide fame in 2008 with her Grammy Rockferry Award-winning debut featuring “Mercy” and “Warwick Avenue” hits. After that, she was all gone from the worlds of music and movies.

On February 25, 2020, the singer turned to Instagram to explain the reason behind her silence. “You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this,” her post reads in part. “Many of you wonder what happened to me, where I went and why.” She went on to explain that after talking to a journalist she was ready to share her story with the world. “Truth be told, and please believe me I am fine and safe now. I was raped and trusted and held captive for several days,” she wrote.

She conceded her role in thanking fans for their support. She added, “Please respect this gentle move for me to do, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion into my family.”

In the new account, published on a web page called duffywords.com, the singer explained more about what happened and said she was drugged on her birthday at a restaurant and then, for the next four weeks, taken to a foreign country by plane, held captive and raped. She talked about being scared all the time in her life when her assailant delivered “camouflaged confessions” on her desire to kill her.

In the post-abduction period, DePee went into solitary confinement and moved homes five times until she felt safe and eventually stopped “running and moving.” She said the kerma “had already stolen one-third of her life.” Duffy found a trauma psychologist who would help her while she was still at high risk for suicide afterwards.

Since telling her story in February, and prior to that statement, Deppy has released a new song, “Something Beautiful,” which first aired on Joe’s BBC radio show in time. However, these are not official singles or streaming sites. “As far as releasing it was finally talking and singing finally, even if on the radio, I would now come back to quiet,” she said. “I thank Joe Witty for letting me share a song on the radio, during those times.”

Dafie ended her statement mirroring her isolation with the lock that many are experiencing right now. She said that although isolation is a known type of torture, it is “a small price to pay for saving lives, so we must be strong against it.”