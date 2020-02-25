[duffy-reveals-she-was-‘drugged,-raped-and-held-captive’-in-stunning-instagram-article]

Pop celebrity Duffy has exposed how she was “raped, drugged and held captive” for several days in a article on social media.

Composing on her verified Instagram account, the North Wales singer said she is now “Ok and safe” but the restoration from the ordeal “took time”.

In the post, she added that a lot of of her supporters “surprise what transpired to me, wherever did I vanish to and why”.

She wrote: “The fact is, and make sure you rely on me I am Ok and safe and sound now, I was raped and drugged and held captive above some days.

“Of training course I survived. The restoration took time.

“There is certainly no light way to say it.

“But I can convey to you in the very last 10 years, the thousands and countless numbers of days I dedicated to wanting to really feel the sunshine in my heart all over again, the sun does now shine.”





Duffy added: “You surprise why I did not use my voice to clarify my agony?

“I did not want to display the world the disappointment in my eyes.”

She also questioned her followers to aid her “to make this a beneficial experience”.

The revelation will come following she spoke to a journalist about the incident in the summer, Duffy claimed, including: “He was variety and it felt so awesome to ultimately talk.”

She explained that “you can only envision the amount of money of instances I considered about composing this”.

Duffy, 35, past launched an album in 2010 with Endlessly.

She explained that she would be posting an interview “in the following months”.