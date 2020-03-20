Duffy share a new song, and updates the supporters of the planned interview

That evening, Duffy shared a new song and supporters updated on a scheduled interview, she said, will happen soon. You can listen to the new song below.

Last month, the creator of “Mercy” has shared an emotional message, which tells in detail how she was attacked, raped and abducted in the ordeal, which lasted “several days.”

In response to fans who are wondering about its future in the absence of recording and touring, Duffy said she offered to share details of her ordeal after being told reporters last summer about their experiences.

Duffy said that soon share “conversational interviews” and told his fans: “If you have any questions, I would like to respond to them in a conversational interview, if I could I have over the years have sacred love and sincere. thanks for your kindness. “

Now Duffy reported the interview, when asked to DJ Joe Joe Willie. Is divided into a new song, Duffy said: “Perhaps you read the words that I wrote a few weeks ago, I feel freer colloquial tried to continue the interview, but it’s harder than I thought, and soon I’ll write..”

Duffy continued: “Universal Music, no one knows I’m doing this they will not go crazy, they are wonderful people Here’s a song … that’s something beautiful You just need people playing on the radio in these troubled times when… you, of course, like the song. If it is uplifting.

“I’m not going to release it, I just thought it might be something good for people when they are at home, in the blocking.” Later, Joe Willie shared the song and said, “Duffy just gave us something beautiful to help us in these difficult times.” You can listen to below.

Last month, Duffy told her “rape and drug kept in captivity for a few days,” and that the next recovery “took some time.”

“Many of you are wondering what happened to me, where I was gone and why,” – wrote Duffy. “The journalist contacted me, he had found a way to contact me, and I told him all last summer. He was a kind and finally was so strange to finally speak.

“However, and please believe me, I’m fine and safe, I was raped and used for drugs and held captive for several days. I, of course, survived. At the time of recovery is gone. Not a light way to say it. “

Describing his decision not to share the information sooner, Duffy added: “… In the last decade, thousands and thousands of days, I feel obliged once again the sunshine in the heart, the sun is now shining.

“You wonder why I decided to use my voice to express their pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart, when it is broken? And slowly it will not break. “

Duffy added: “Please, my dear, this is for me a delicate step, and I do not want to invade your family Please support me to make this a positive experience.”.

Welsh singer has signed a record deal in 2007: her album “Rockferry” was the biggest selling record of 2008 in the UK.

For help and advice during a sexual assault, you can contact:

Rape Crisis – Line: 0808 802 9999

Victim Support – Customer Line: 0333 300 6389

The Survivors Trust – Line: 0808 801 0818

Women Against Rape